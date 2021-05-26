Hatchery highlights for June: Notable fish stockings around the state

Idaho Fish and Game is stocking 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in June.

With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month:

Panhandle Region

Elsie Lake – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. Offering excellent fishing for anglers of all levels, you will also find a beautiful setting. It's a drive-to mountain lake but the road is mountainous and rough.

Fernan Lake – 6,200 Rainbow Trout. A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline, or from boats.

Post Falls Park Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This park offers a great fishing spot for kids and anglers with special needs. Anglers can easily fish the small pond from a fishing bridge, shore, or fishing platforms, and enjoy the adjacent park, nature trails, falls, and picnic areas.

Clearwater Region

Campbell’s Pond – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock, and a developed boat ramp.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 2,500 Tiger Trout and 1,875 Rainbow Trout. This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 4,500 Rainbow Trout. A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, this reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. Gas motors are not allowed.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 Rainbow Trout. Surrounded by rolling hills and trees, there is also a trail that surrounds the reservoir. In addition, fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail!

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.

Dick Knox Pond – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. One of the newest fishing waters in the region, it is quickly becoming a popular location to take kids fishing! It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.

Parkcenter Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.

Sagehen Reservoir – 4,800 Rainbow Trout. This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend - a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Warm Lake – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.

Magic Valley Region

Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 Rainbow Trout. This pond near the Hayspur Campground is a high yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.

Little Wood Reservoir – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in an upland desert setting in Blaine County, this reservoir provides great trout fishing. Bell Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for memorable sunsets.

Little Smoky Creek and Big Smoky Creek – These two creeks in Camas County will receive 1,400 Rainbow Trout and 1,000 Rainbow Trout, respectively.

Penny Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Great rustic fishing on a small pond! This lake also offers hiking and biking opportunities.

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.

Bear River – 3,500 Rainbow Trout. These fish will be stocked in the scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Redpoint Campground. 10 developed sites are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Cub River – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.

Johnson Reservoir – 1,750 Rainbow Trout. This 50 acre irrigation reservoir is surrounded by large cottonwood trees and offers a boat ramp, dock and restrooms. There is also a variety of warm water game fish so bring your entire tackle box!

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 Tiger Trout. This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 3,400 Rainbow Trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.

Camas Creek – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Spencer, this is one of our newer stocking locations that’s quickly become a popular fishery. Come experience what it has to offer!

Henrys Fork – 10,000 Rainbow Trout. World Famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Horseshoe Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch rainbow trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Artic Grayling that are stocked annually.

Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. There are several developed campgrounds and boat launches near this large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork. Fishing is best from a boat, but bank fishing can be quite good in the springtime.

Salmon Region

Bayhorse Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Primitive campsites are available. Check out Little Bayhorse Lake (1,000 Rainbow Trout) while you’re in the area. The two lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail.

Cape Horn Lake #1 – 600 Rainbow Trout. This is the larger of two picturesque lakes endowed with fish, lily pads and frogs. Especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat, this lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Stop 20 on the Idaho Birding Trail. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. No facilities are available here.

Salmon River – Sections #5-8 will be stocked with a total of 8,000 Rainbow Trout.

Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole

Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs

Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley

Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge

Stanley Lake – 2,100 Rainbow Trout. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great fishing and places for kids to explore nature.

Wallace Lake – 1,500 Tiger Trout. Kids will enjoy fishing from shore and exploring the surrounding woods. Grown-ups will appreciate this high-country fishing retreat to a beautiful mountain lake. Check with local offices for seasonal access conditions before heading out to this lake.