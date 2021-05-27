Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Releases Statement in Honor of Gun Violence Victims in San Jose

Today, out of honor and respect for the victims of the senseless violence in San Jose, California, Governor Tom Wolf released a statement calling for a reduction in gun violence:

“Once again, tragedy in the form of gun violence has struck another American community – this time San Jose. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. I pray for peace for them, and for all of our communities.

“But that’s not enough. We must start prioritizing human lives over guns. As gun violence increasingly invades our workplaces, our schools, our homes and our communities, we must stand together to declare that we will not accept the false narrative that there’s nothing we can do to prevent gun violence.

“Our nation’s current approach to gun violence is not working. Our lawmakers must take action now and make the changes that are proven to reduce gun violence and the trauma it inflicts on all of our communities.”

 

