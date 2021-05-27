Vilas County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Ryan D. Shelton, age 30, was arrested yesterday on charges of possession of child pornography.

On May 26, 2021, following a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a search warrant was executed for Mr. Shelton’s person and at his residence on the 5800 block of Perch Lake Road in Eagle River. Shelton is being held at Vilas County jail pending charges.

This investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Shelton is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

