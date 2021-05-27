10 NCAA CONFERENCES SET FOR COLLEGIATE ESPORTS INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEAT. FORTNITE PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Produced by GCN and Van Wagner, the Collegiate Esports Invitational Championship feat. Fortnite presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is live today at 6 pm ET on twitch.tv/CollegiateEsportsInv.
Schools compete for $10,000 prize pool during invitational dubbed as “Where Conference Champions Are Crowned”
LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2021) - The Collegiate Esports Invitational Championship featuring Fortnite presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs will be held on May 27, 2021 at 6 pm EDT with schools who competed across 10 NCAA Conference Championships. Produced by GCN, Inc. (Gaming Community Network), part of the GameSquare Esports group of companies, is an independent media group dedicated gaming and esports, and Van Wagner, the Collegiate Esports Invitational series, billed as “Where Conference Champions Are Crowned,” is the first major collegiate esports event that brings colleges and universities together across disparate conferences to compete to become a national champion.
More than 75,000 fans viewed the 10 conference championships which were streamed live on twitch.tv/CollegiateEsportsInv. The tournament was also carried by GCN across 85+ gaming and esports centric websites where GCN reaches 65M+ monthly uniques in the U.S.
Each conference champion won $500 to earn their spot in the Championship today. The winner will take home not only bragging rights, but $5,000 and the lion share of the $10,000 prize pool from Jersey Mike’s Subs. They will also receive products from Razer, the official peripheral partner. The teams in the Championship punched their ticket after winning their respective conference tournaments on May 22.
They include:
America East Conference – University of Maryland, Baltimore County – Team poisoned arrow - Kiran “venomfn” Yarlagadda & Arveen “archher” Zarrabi
Big South Conference - Kennesaw State University - Team NA x2Twins - Andrew “AndyB” Barnes & Tyler “tBarnes” Barnes
Big West Conference – Cal State Fullerton – Team CSUF Fortnite – Javier “Crysmah” Diaz & James “jripsy” Velazquez
Colonial Athletic Association – Drexel University – Team Drexel Dragons – Fitsum “Fitse” Alebachew, Jackson “FlapJack09” Heiney & Kiry “Kai9” Mompho
CIAA – Fayetteville State University – Team Faystate Broncos – Jazz “Jazzwan38” Hanson & Darnell “SwoleFN” Walker (also running back for the FSU football team)
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – Fairfield College – Team FUXC – Tim “Timothy” Burschinger & Aidan “Dudewhat” Donovan
Southland Conference – University of the Incarnate Word – Team Cardinal Gamers – Isaiah “Iagalleg” Gallegos, Thomas “ttsupernova” Hill & Yoshua “Amazingyoshi” Murillo
Sun Belt Conference – University of Texas-Arlington – Team UTA Fortnite – “Meka” & Jon “Pfluger” Pfluder
West Coast Conference – Santa Clara University – Team SCU Esports – Justin “MISAMental” Armanino & Chris “DennisTheMenace” Victorino
Western Athletic Conference – Grand Canyon University - Team Sheeeeeeesh – “mrwhale” & Logan “Flamey” Smith
This was the first of the Collegiate Esports Invitational series that will continue this fall with two other tournaments. More information regarding registration and additional details will be disclosed this summer.
About Gaming Community Network:
GCN, Inc. (Gaming Community Network) is the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a “Gamer First” promise, GCN’s aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches 65M+ MAU’s in the US (115M+ MAUs globally) driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint be it social, broadcast TV or live stream. As a GameSquare Esports Inc. (stock: GSQ, Canadian Securities Exchange) subsidiary, GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. To learn more, visit GCN.gg or follow on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/GamingCommunityNetwork/
About Van Wagner:
Van Wagner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC that creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world’s biggest sporting events. www.vanwagner.com
