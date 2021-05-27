10 NCAA CONFERENCES SET FOR COLLEGIATE ESPORTS INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEAT. FORTNITE PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Produced by GCN and Van Wagner, the Collegiate Esports Invitational Championship feat. Fortnite presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is live today at 6 pm ET on twitch.tv/CollegiateEsportsInv.

Each conference champion won $500 to earn their spot in the Championship today. The winner will take home bragging rights, $5,000 and the lion share of the $10,000 prize pool from Jersey Mike’s Subs, and products from Razer, the official peripheral partner.