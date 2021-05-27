Gov. Lujan Grisham fills District Court vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday appointed Michael Abel Aragon of Mora County to the Fourth Judicial District Court, serving Guadalupe, Mora and San Miguel counties. The judgeship became vacant upon the governor’s appointment of Gerald Edward Baca to the state Court of Appeals.

Aragon has owned and operated a general practice law office in Las Vegas for 20 years, focusing on criminal defense and representing public entities. He graduated from New Mexico Highlands University and earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 1999.

The Fourth Judicial District Court Nominating Commission recommended candidates for the position.