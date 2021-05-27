Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,065 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham fills District Court vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday appointed Michael Abel Aragon of Mora County to the Fourth Judicial District Court, serving Guadalupe, Mora and San Miguel counties. The judgeship became vacant upon the governor’s appointment of Gerald Edward Baca to the state Court of Appeals.

Aragon has owned and operated a general practice law office in Las Vegas for 20 years, focusing on criminal defense and representing public entities. He graduated from New Mexico Highlands University and earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 1999.

The Fourth Judicial District Court Nominating Commission recommended candidates for the position.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham fills District Court vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.