Student from Kirirom Institute of Technology Wins the Chairman's Special Award at the Global Student Entrepreneur Award

Seavpor Teng from Kirirom Institute of Technology won prize at GSEA Kirirom Institute of Technology in Cambodia trains global leaders for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Seavpor Teng of Kirirom Institute of Technology won the "Lessons from the Edge Award" among 38 student entrepreneurs selected from all over the world.

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirirom Institute of Technology in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia led by its President, Takeshi Izuka trains global leaders for the 4th Industrial Revolution, congratulates Seavpor Teng, KIT student and entrepreneur.

This May 2021, Seavpor Teng, a student entrepreneur at the university and president of Fixh.me, a home repair matching platform, won the Chairman’s Special Prize "Lessons from the Edge Award" at the GSEA (Global Student Entrepreneur Award) of EO (The Entrepreneurs' Organization), a global entrepreneurial organization. This award is given to student entrepreneurs who are recognized for their strength and perseverance in overcoming extremely difficult circumstances. This year, 38 student entrepreneurs from all over the world were selected to compete in a fierce competition that lasted three days. This is the first award for Cambodia.

Seavpor's Testimonial

I have just received the GSEA's Lessons from the Edge Award.

This award recognizes student entrepreneurs who have shown perseverance and strength by taking their experiences in overcoming difficult situations both personally and professionally and turned them into valuable lessons to improve their businesses.

I entered GSEA because I have always loved to learn and gain new knowledge. I have wanted to be an entrepreneur since I was a freshman despite having no knowledge at all. I don't think I would have become the person I am today without studying, seeking advice and getting constructive feedback.

At GSEA, all participants shared their own one-minute stories and experiences on how they have understood the knowledge they gained and was strengthened by it. In my case, I shared about when I first started my business. Specifically, when I participated in the Smart Start Cycle 2 contest, an IT business contest held in Cambodia. I had no experience and no expectations. I only wanted to gain knowledge even if I fail. It was difficult for me to understand anything during the boot camp, but I did my best and my team ranked in the Top 5. From this experience, I learned that anything is possible as long as you never give up and exert all effort to do it well.

To be honest, I had no idea I would win this award. I have met amazing entrepreneurs from all over the world and I am in awe at what they have accomplished. I poured my heart and soul into growing my business and was able to receive the award despite the odds. This means a lot to me because I am proud to have represented Cambodia on the global stage and win.

About Fixh.me

Fixh.me, headed by Seavpor Teng, is a platform for providing home repair service matching in Cambodia and was incorporated in October 2020. In the Cambodian housing maintenance industry, many problems are encountered. These problems are not limited to the unclear details of work, man-hours, and estimated costs of various repairs. There are also problems such as negotiations and no-shows between service users and service providers. These resulted in delays before construction began and higher bills after completion. These are some of the issues that needed to be addressed. When negotiating for repairs and estimates, the side with the stronger voice often gets its way, rather than the optimal number of man-hours and lesser service fees. This has hindered the transparency and integrity of service fees.

Through Fixh.me, users can get quicker estimates, complete repairs and service providers shorten the lead time for payment. Fixh.me will also help stabilize and revitalize the home repair service market by establishing transparent and appropriate service fees and the required man-hours. Fixh.me will charge the service provider a minimal amount as commission to optimize the service and improve customer satisfaction.

Fixh.me is looking for investors to help us expand their business.

<website> https://fixh.me

<Video> https://youtu.be/L-uDO4r9zqg

Overview of GSEA

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) is the world's premier competition for students who own and operate a business while in college. Nominated students will compete against their peers from around the world in local and national competitions in order to qualify for the GSEA Finals. At the 2021 GSEA Global Finals, 38 ambitious "student entrepreneurs" from around the world competed fiercely for the top prize last May 4-6. The GSEA not only gives awards to outstanding student entrepreneurs, but also presents its own awards to businesses that have made significant contributions to society.

The GSEA was founded in 1998 at the John Cook School of Business at St. Louis University in Missouri, USA. Since 2006, the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) has taken over the management of the program, and the number of participating countries has expanded from three to 56. This year, students from 38 countries competed for the first place prize ($25,000) and the chance to grow with the help of EO's 15,000+ strong member network. Participants received feedback from members to refine their pitches and business strategies, and access to EO-organized events.

https://gsea.org/about-gsea/

About EO (The Entrepreneurs' Organization)

EO is a high-quality support network of more than 15,000 like-minded leaders in 61 countries worldwide. EO helps entrepreneurs reach their full potential through life-enhancing connections, shared experiences, and the power of collaborative learning. Since 1987, EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformative growth. Its network of members are committed to learning from and succeeding with each other.

University Outline

Name: Kirirom Institute of Technology

URL: https://www.kit.edu.kh/

Company Profile

Company name: vKirirom Pte Ltd.

Representative: Takeshi Izuka, Managing Director

Location: Singapore

URL: https://global.kirirom.studio (Kirilom Group corporate website)



Contacts

Company name: vKirirom Japan Inc.

Inquiries: https://global.kirirom.studio/contact/

For inquiries regarding overall business and investment in Fixh.me: Yukimasa Yasuda

For inquiries about the Incubation Center：Kenzaburo Bekku

For inquiries about the university : Masamu Kamaga

Fixh.me, a home repair matching platform represented by Seavpor Teng