NaVOBA Launches Exclusive Certified Veteran-Owned Business Sourcing Tool
Corporate Allies and Certified VBEs can search the database to find products and services provided by veteran-owned businesses.
With this database, corporate purchasing managers can search for the products and services they need from NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises®
Our Corporate Allies have been asking for this database for a long time and we’re excited to add this to our programs to connect corporations and VBEs. It's really going to help our VBE win business.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECONOMIC NEWS: Veteran Owned Businesses, Supplier Diversity
— Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA’s VP of Corporate Relations
(5/27/2021, Pittsburgh, PA): The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today the official launch of its world-class sourcing tool. NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies and nearly all FORTUNE 1000 companies have committed to including opportunities for veterans to compete for procurement opportunities through their supplier diversity programs. But for years the veteran-owned business community has been lacking an online database consisting exclusively of Certified Veteran-Owned Businesses. That changes now.
“We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring the veteran business community alongside our other diverse business certifying partners by creating opportunities for veteran-owned businesses to be found by potential customers by using technology,” said NaVOBA President & CEO Matthew Pavelek. “Veteran entrepreneurs work so hard to build connections to grow their businesses, and this tool dramatically improves their chances of winning corporate contracts.”
With this database, corporate procurement and purchasing managers can log in and search for the products and services they need and trust that every firm they find is a NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise® (VBE/SDVBE).
“Our Corporate Allies have been asking for this database for a long time and we’re so excited to bring this valuable addition to all our programs to bring corporations and VBEs together,” said Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA’s VP of Corporate Relations. “It’s ultimately going to help our vets win more business and provide value to our corporate partners, so it’s really a big win for everybody.”
The tool is designed to maximize the user experience. Users can perform simple searches by applying keywords or conduct more sophisticated queries by looking for specific criteria including, but not limited to; geographic region, company size, NAICS codes and more. There is also an option for VBEs to list previous contracting experience, providing valuable data for users to get a comprehensive understanding of the prospective supplier. In addition, our tool automatically generates a one-page capabilities statement and company overview for each VBE, making finding the right VBEs to invite to bids easier than ever.
This technology tool also allows veterans the most secure, efficient, and cost-effective option to get their businesses certified. NaVOBA works with our partners at ID.Me to ensure that all applicants are verified as veterans before they begin the application process.
NaVOBA also strongly encourages our VBEs to buy from each other whenever possible. This tool allows vets to search for other certified VBEs for any products and services they may need as well. Access to the sourcing tool is exclusive to NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies and Certified VBEs/SDVBEs. Visit www.navoba.org/database to learn more.
About the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). NaVOBA’s VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans.
NaVOBA has trademarked the “Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” and “Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” designations wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector.
NaVOBA's process collects the applicant's military service record information directly from the U.S. Federal Government on the veteran's behalf immediately upon initializing the application to eliminate the possibility of fraudulent submissions (e.g. the OPPOSITE of self-certification) while simultaneously accelerating the process.
Like other certifications, site-visits will be conducted in 100 percent of cases however, VBE/SDVBE certifications are good for two (2) years. NaVOBA employs a dedicated team of full-time documentation analysts, dramatically increasing efficiency and reducing processing time relative to existing programs. Finally, and most importantly to the veteran-owned firms, the cost is substantially less than any other private sector veteran-owned business certification.
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
