Treasurer Magaziner Names Lammis Vargas Deputy Treasurer

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today named Lammis Vargas Deputy Treasurer while also maintaining her current role as Director of Unclaimed Property.

"As Treasurer, my top priority is providing Rhode Islanders with financial security and promoting economic growth. Lammis has played a critical role in our Office's efforts for the past six years," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I am grateful to have Lammis and her expertise in this new capacity as we build a strong economic recovery for Rhode Island."

Vargas joined the Office of the General Treasurer in 2015 as the Director of Unclaimed Property where she manages the division's day-to-day operations, budget, securities, audits, compliance, and claims. In 2017, she led the implementation of the YourMoney system that made the Office of the General Treasurer the second state treasury in the country to automatically reunite thousands of individuals with their missing money.

"I thank Treasurer Magaziner for his faith in me, and I am excited to serve the people of Rhode Island in this new capacity," said Lammis Vargas. "I have had unique opportunities to make our state run more efficiently, and elevate Rhode Island nationally as the former Regional Vice President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. I look forward to continuing my more than one decade of public service and helping to ensure a full and broad based economic recovery for the State."

Most recently, Vargas helped Rhode Island to become the first state in the country to expand this automated system to reunite non-profits and small businesses with their missing money, providing them with vital relief amid the impacts of COVID-19. In her time as Director, the Unclaimed Property department has completed more than 110,000 claims totaling over $78 million.