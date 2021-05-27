Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,068 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Names Lammis Vargas Deputy Treasurer

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today named Lammis Vargas Deputy Treasurer while also maintaining her current role as Director of Unclaimed Property.

"As Treasurer, my top priority is providing Rhode Islanders with financial security and promoting economic growth. Lammis has played a critical role in our Office's efforts for the past six years," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I am grateful to have Lammis and her expertise in this new capacity as we build a strong economic recovery for Rhode Island."

Vargas joined the Office of the General Treasurer in 2015 as the Director of Unclaimed Property where she manages the division's day-to-day operations, budget, securities, audits, compliance, and claims. In 2017, she led the implementation of the YourMoney system that made the Office of the General Treasurer the second state treasury in the country to automatically reunite thousands of individuals with their missing money.

"I thank Treasurer Magaziner for his faith in me, and I am excited to serve the people of Rhode Island in this new capacity," said Lammis Vargas. "I have had unique opportunities to make our state run more efficiently, and elevate Rhode Island nationally as the former Regional Vice President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. I look forward to continuing my more than one decade of public service and helping to ensure a full and broad based economic recovery for the State."

Most recently, Vargas helped Rhode Island to become the first state in the country to expand this automated system to reunite non-profits and small businesses with their missing money, providing them with vital relief amid the impacts of COVID-19. In her time as Director, the Unclaimed Property department has completed more than 110,000 claims totaling over $78 million.

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Names Lammis Vargas Deputy Treasurer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.