Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is Saturday, June 5

CONTACT: Scott Decker: (603) 271-2501 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3212 May 27, 2021

Concord, NH – Take advantage of New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 5, 2021. On Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire — freshwater or saltwater — without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate. All other fishing regulations apply and must be followed, including season dates and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for anglers of all skill levels to discover—or rediscover—what makes fishing in the Granite State so special, and it’s a great day for families to enjoy the outdoors together,” said Scott Decker, Acting Inland Fisheries Chief for the NH Fish and Game Department. “Everyone is sure to be ‘hooked’ after an exciting day of fishing.”

Consider including a few “fishing holes” in your plan for the day as some locations may be crowded.

For details on fishing rules for various waters, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater and Saltwater Fishing Digests, available at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Find lots more information about fishing in New Hampshire at www.fishnh.com/fishing. You can see lists of waterbodies, brochures with regional fishing destinations, public access sites where you can launch a boat or kayak, and much more.