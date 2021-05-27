Explore Authors Magazine: Great new books to read this summer

The Adventures of The Gray Rider: The General's Daughter To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears by J.B. Millhollin Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island by Susan Locascio

Summer is almost here. Check out Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of great new books to read this summer!

Captivating fiction, nonfiction and children's books to read this summer!” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books are available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. Check out our list of fiction, non-fiction, and children's books.

The General's Daughter (2021) by T.M Rice is the follow up to Rice's fast-paced 2020 action thriller, The Chemist: The Adventures of The Gray Rider. This one is as action packed and thrilling as the first. We see a movie in the future for this series. We highly recommend this enthralling new book! Stories from Terry's Garage: ISBN, 978-1734704914

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel is on sale now. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller by K.M. Hardy will keep your eyes glued to every page. A brilliant follow-up up to the first book in the Sam McKay series, SCOTS HONOR. We're captivated! On sale now - Picaty Press, ISBN: 978-1736734605

Was Shakespeare an anti-Semite? This age-old question has haunted the author for centuries. Author Stephen Byk offers this critical analysis of the world's most famous playwright's work in Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. On sale now. LS&G Publishing ISBN: 978-0578871363

Lutka wants to become an opera singer. But what does a person do when his country is invaded by another country, the government is overthrown and plagued by famine and in turmoil surrounding the Russian Revolution? Action and suspense fuels this captivating novel, The Opera Singer by Paul Larson, coming soon to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere May 1st, 2021. ISBN: 978-1736895108

Blackness Interrupted: Black Psychology Matters by Nicól Osborne, MSW and Tamera Gittens, MHC, explores the subject of Black psychology as a field or branch of psychology that adequately addresses and explores psychology beyond the Eurocentric perspective of psychology as it relates to the Black experience. A captivating and persuasive analysis of racial bias in educational psychology by Osborne and Gittens. ORDER TODAY via Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. The Negative Space Publishing, ISBN: 978-0-578-88705-0

You will have a number of books to choose from by this amazing author, J.B. Millhollin, including his most recent crime thriller, the fourth in his saga, To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears, bringing his breathtaking and methodical storytelling about the 140 year family feud between the Masters and the Jenkins families to a close, amid a murder trial that brings the families together for a united cause. Read the entire series, and other novels by J.B. Millhollin via the links below. Fans of legal crime dramas will love this author. Grey Place Books, ISBN: 978-1-7358745-5-5

Dan Valenti's heart-pounding novel and romantic thriller , A Kiss Worth Waiting for... is on sale now! We highly recommend this decades-spanning romantic journey in the author's debut novel, and sure to be classic. BUY TODAY via fine retailers everywhere. Collar City Publishing, ISBN: 978-1-7370674-0-5

Suzanne Locascio's much awaited debut novel, Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island is an absolute must-read. Locascio's action-packed thriller is set during the French Revolution amid royal intrigue, danger, and a daring escape to Mackinac Island from Angelina Savoy's beloved France! On sale now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere B. Nelson Press, ISBN: 978-1-7370015-0-8

A Lot Going on Upstairs is J.S. Black's piercing insight into the thoughts of his teenaged character, which drives this story about divorce and mental health in this gut-wrenching story. A sharp read! Available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. Jamilian Books, ISBN: 978-0578876450

Robert H. Alexander's inspirational Christian-centered book, Faith's Missing Link: JOY is COMING SOON! This inspirational book informs and uplifts, look for it on Amazon and fine retailers everywhere, JUNE 2021. - IndyPub: 978-1-0879-4528-6

Out of the Mists: A Compendium of Bizarre Short Stories by John Knight is on sale now! Readers will enjoy Knight's intriguing and often chilling stories. Curl up with this book and enjoy! Available now via Amazon, B&N and fine retailers everywhere! IndyPub: 979-8591007393

Jim Morgan’s Me and Eli, coming of age story about a mysterious boy is suspenseful, and enthralling coming to a close with a shocking twist. We highly recommend this intriguing young adult novel! 978-0578866246

The Infinite Circle of the Soul: A Non-religious Look at Spirituality by Mike Hain focuses on the 'human soul and all of its attributes including love, creativity, empathy, and its journey throughout many earthly lives.' Hain's insight brings something tangible to the ethereal, a subject we've all wondered about. His approach to the incorporeal provides answers that steers his readers to their authentic selves in this motivational book. ECSM Publishing 978-1736559109

Peter Spicer's gripping book, Breaking Baptist, details why he left the evangelical fundamentalist religion. Am eye-opening and riveting perspective. We highly recommend. Spicewrite, ISBN: 978-0578801834

Chef Lissa Turner’s Journal in a Journal: A Personalized Cookbook for your Cooking Journey offers easy to prepare, delicious meals for anyone who enjoys cooking.. Chef Turner’s meals are sure to delight your guests and the recipes are fun to cook.. Journey in a Journal is a must-keep. Elle Cee Tee, ISBN: 978-0578805238

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

The Lighthouse by Becky Enright tells a charming and educational story about what lighthouses do and why they are important. Children will enjoy the whimsical illustrations and storytelling. C&B Books, ISBN: 978-1736908709

Me and Toby by Jo Robinson is a heartwarming children’s book about hope and finding a new home when a chair at a furniture store is taken in by a new family. Adorable anthropomorphic tale! Buy today via fine retailers everywhere... Library of Twink Publishing, ISBN: 978-0578862347

Penelope: Be Kind to Animals, Penelope Helps Mom and Dad, and Penelope: Super Duper Spectacular Princess Ballerina by E. Brauner Hughes is on sale now. This beautiful family-focused children's book series builds on beautiful artwork and teaching children positive reassuring life-lessons. If your child loves children’s books like Arthur, he or she will love Penelope! Buy today. Love-LovePublishing, ISBN: 978-1-7334454-6-7

