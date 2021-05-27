Less than a third of undergrads think they’re getting ‘good value’ from their college
Just one in 10 students think they have ‘good’ study skills
We have recently launched Glean for Education; to transform the way higher education institutions support learning in a post-Covid world”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research released today, less than a third (29%) of college students think they’re getting good value from their education, with 43% believing their education should cost less.
Learning technology experts Glean carried out the research to find out how students feel about the sudden switch to blended learning, and if a lack of face-to-face support was negatively impacting their education. The study of 250 college students found that only 38% of those currently studying are happy with the quality of education they are receiving.
Blended learning proved to be one of the biggest issues facing undergrads today, with 37% admitting that their studying has gone downhill since learning from home, and a further 40% claiming that returning to in person classes will help them to get back on track.
When it comes to home-learning in general, just 14% of students would like to continue working from home for the foreseeable, highlighting the desire of the majority to get back to the classroom.
Katherine Hamilton, Brand Manager at Glean, said: “In the current climate, student retention is critical to the financial future of many institutions, so we carried out the research to get a feel for student attitudes towards the shift in learning they are currently faced with.
“It’s clear from the results that colleges need to adjust their strategies in order to continue to support students and help them to feel like they are getting good value from their education and managing well in the blended learning environment.”
The survey also delved into study skills and found that a quarter of students think their college should provide more assistance with studying, and just one in 10 think they have good study skills. Furthermore, one in four students would like more help from their college when studying and only 20% believe that it is the students’ responsibility to teach themselves how to study.
Note taking was one of the biggest challenges for students, with 46% revealing that their note taking skills could be improved. This isn’t surprising given only a third of respondents have been taught how to take notes, and 76% have not been taught how to use their notes to study.
With only 12% of students agreeing that they have good study skills and do not require further assistance, what can colleges do to help the remaining 88%?
Katherine commented: “When it comes to studying and information retention, different strategies work for different people, which makes it really difficult for institutions to help students to study effectively; there isn’t a one size fits all mould.
“At Glean we’re passionate about helping people to become better learners and giving them the tools they need to do this. Digital transformation has accelerated as a result of the pandemic, which is why we have recently launched Glean for Education; to transform the way higher education institutions support learning in a post-Covid world. Our new program is an end-to-end solution designed specifically to digitally transform note taking support to improve learning outcomes, and in turn, to increase student satisfaction and retention.”
Independent survey of 250 college students in California carried out by 3Gem in April 2021.
