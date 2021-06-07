Las Vegas Singer Songwriter Brian Conway Releases Poignant New Single "Light Of This World" About the Year 2020
‘This is the right time for this song, as we all need to heal from what we went through in 2020’.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent singer-songwriter Brian Conway is pleased to announce the release of his new single “Light of This World” on all major digital music platforms.
— Brian Conway
Conway: I wrote this song about the dark year that was 2020 in America, pertaining to how the pandemic hit us all and changed our lives, as well as the civil unrest that took place in the summer.
“Light of This World” will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Deezer.
Who is Brian Conway? Brian Conway is an acoustic guitarist, singer-songwriter based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a minimalist with his original music and performs and records his songs with one acoustic guitar and one vocal. Conway states ‘I’m not really a big fan of overproduced music that can’t be replicated live. What you see and hear from me is what you get, even though the recordings may not be polished. At least I know that everything I record, I can do on stage. I believe that there are still a lot of music fans out there who appreciate organic music that may be raw but is also real. It’s all really a matter of making them aware of my music’.
Stream “Light of This World” on Spotify
Stream “Light of This World” on Apple Music
