Dubai Photographer Ahmed Adel Adds to his Services by Becoming a Licensed Commercial Drone Pilot
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmed Adel, the licensed freelance photographer known as TallPhotographer who is an expert in portrait, commercial and corporate photography and videography, has added to his portfolio of services by becoming a licensed commercial drone pilot.
TallPhotographer, was born in Egypt and has been a photographer since 2009. He made a move to Dubai in 2016 and currently offers product photography for eCommerce businesses to highlight products and increase sales. Having a great product photo is necessary for selling goods. He also offers corporate photography to promote a company's brand and services or to document social events, create visual content for newsletters, quarterly reports and marketing materials. TallPhotographer also specializes in corporate portraits, personal headshots, building and office photography, and food photography.
TallPhotographer is also available for portrait photography, which he believes is much more than a snapshot of someone's face. It is about capturing someone's identity and attitude – their essence. TallPhotographer offers lifestyle, environmental, candid and street photography along with fine art, conceptual, surreal and personal photography.
"Sometimes, you can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. But other times, you can look at a picture for a second, and it stays with you for your entire life. I don't simply take photographs with my camera. I bring to the art of photography all the pictures that I have seen, the books I have read, the music I have listened to and the people I have loved," TallPhotographer said.
In addition to traditional photography and video services, TallPhotographer now offers drone videography across the UAE, including promotional photos and videos, event coverage, aerial photography and videography, time-lapses, tourism premises advertisement, real estate ads and more.
For more information or to view TallPhotographer portfolio, visit Tallphotographer.com or follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/tall_photographer.
###
Media Relations
TallPhotographer, was born in Egypt and has been a photographer since 2009. He made a move to Dubai in 2016 and currently offers product photography for eCommerce businesses to highlight products and increase sales. Having a great product photo is necessary for selling goods. He also offers corporate photography to promote a company's brand and services or to document social events, create visual content for newsletters, quarterly reports and marketing materials. TallPhotographer also specializes in corporate portraits, personal headshots, building and office photography, and food photography.
TallPhotographer is also available for portrait photography, which he believes is much more than a snapshot of someone's face. It is about capturing someone's identity and attitude – their essence. TallPhotographer offers lifestyle, environmental, candid and street photography along with fine art, conceptual, surreal and personal photography.
"Sometimes, you can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. But other times, you can look at a picture for a second, and it stays with you for your entire life. I don't simply take photographs with my camera. I bring to the art of photography all the pictures that I have seen, the books I have read, the music I have listened to and the people I have loved," TallPhotographer said.
In addition to traditional photography and video services, TallPhotographer now offers drone videography across the UAE, including promotional photos and videos, event coverage, aerial photography and videography, time-lapses, tourism premises advertisement, real estate ads and more.
For more information or to view TallPhotographer portfolio, visit Tallphotographer.com or follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/tall_photographer.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here