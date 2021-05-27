Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,150 in the last 365 days.

Dubai Photographer Ahmed Adel Adds to his Services by Becoming a Licensed Commercial Drone Pilot

TallPhotographerLogo

TallPhotographer

TallPhotographer

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmed Adel, the licensed freelance photographer known as TallPhotographer who is an expert in portrait, commercial and corporate photography and videography, has added to his portfolio of services by becoming a licensed commercial drone pilot.

TallPhotographer, was born in Egypt and has been a photographer since 2009. He made a move to Dubai in 2016 and currently offers product photography for eCommerce businesses to highlight products and increase sales. Having a great product photo is necessary for selling goods. He also offers corporate photography to promote a company's brand and services or to document social events, create visual content for newsletters, quarterly reports and marketing materials. TallPhotographer also specializes in corporate portraits, personal headshots, building and office photography, and food photography.

TallPhotographer is also available for portrait photography, which he believes is much more than a snapshot of someone's face. It is about capturing someone's identity and attitude – their essence. TallPhotographer offers lifestyle, environmental, candid and street photography along with fine art, conceptual, surreal and personal photography.

"Sometimes, you can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. But other times, you can look at a picture for a second, and it stays with you for your entire life. I don't simply take photographs with my camera. I bring to the art of photography all the pictures that I have seen, the books I have read, the music I have listened to and the people I have loved," TallPhotographer said.

In addition to traditional photography and video services, TallPhotographer now offers drone videography across the UAE, including promotional photos and videos, event coverage, aerial photography and videography, time-lapses, tourism premises advertisement, real estate ads and more.

For more information or to view TallPhotographer portfolio, visit Tallphotographer.com or follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/tall_photographer.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Dubai Photographer Ahmed Adel Adds to his Services by Becoming a Licensed Commercial Drone Pilot

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.