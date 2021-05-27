Coreto enters the Asian Market by listing on ProBit Global
Coreto officially announces the listing on a new exchange, thus entering the Asian market by partnering with ProBit Global.BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This action comes a day after the launch of Coreto’s new website and is part of the brand upgrade process called Phase II.
On the new website, people can find a dedicated section where the team’s future development plans are stipulated.
ProBit Global is a Top 30 crypto exchange worldwide (according to CoinMarketCap) servicing crypto enthusiasts with unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.
Being part of Coreto's expansion plan, the listing on ProBit represents a key moment that marks the entry into a new market and the opening to new opportunities, it brings $COR and Coreto to the attention of over 800,000 monthly active users, and it brings more awareness through engaging activities such as a Trading Competition with $COR Token prizes.
Starting today, people will find the COR/USDT pair on ProBit where they can buy or trade the $COR token at any time.
“We usually constrain ourselves from making bold statements, but I can’t help myself not to admit that we believe with an open heart and 1000% confidence that as we add new use cases and features, up to the final release, Coreto will become one of the main sources of information and inspiration when it comes to DYOR (Do Your Own Research), and helping new blockchain adopters to better navigate the crypto-space.” - Iustina Faraon - CEO & Co-founder Coreto.io.
Another part of the development plan within Phase II was Coreto’s new website, which has been freshly launched.
The new website was built according to Coreto's new design language (CDL) and it comes with an improved UI / UX, a learning center, and an updated roadmap. The implementation of CDL shows an indisputable evolution of the project, which is currently in the first stage of Alpha testing. Being a community-oriented project, Coreto plans to launch several features in addition to the Staking of Opinion Pool (SOOP), all designed to create a pleasant user experience on the platform.
Currently, the testing of the Coreto platform is done with a limited number of users, and the team plans to add new batches in the near future. Those who want to be part of the next batch can reserve their spot as the registration process continues.
About:
Coreto is a reputation-based social platform for crypto communities that brings together investors, influencers, projects, and project teams. The ecosystem is designed so that all those involved have the needed resources to grow and monetize their know-how. Coreto’s main feature - Staking of Opinion Pool (SOOP) - is a mechanism that introduces a layer of trust on the platform. By using SOOP, the content creators stake the platform’s native $COR token as accountability of the shared information.
With a blend of various technologies like SOOPs, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Gamification, Coreto aims to save you time in your due diligence processes, while rewarding those making worthy contributions to the community.
Andreea Neagu
Coreto.io
+40 721 919 363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn