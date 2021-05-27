Flag Lowering for Victims in San Jose

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.

In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.