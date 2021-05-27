Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flag Lowering for Victims in San Jose

American Flag and Delaware Flag at half staff - Twitter

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.

In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.

