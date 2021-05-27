Flag Lowering for Victims in San Jose

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.
In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 30, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.