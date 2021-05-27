Reactiv SUITE Announces Microsoft OneDrive Integration
The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to Reactiv SUITE.
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto, Toronto, May 27, 2021 – Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today the integration of Microsoft One Drive as a new feature of Reactiv SUITE. The integration of OneDrive enables system users secure and easy access to all their files and content when they login to their Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) running Reactiv SUITE. Vizetto's integration utilizes Microsoft's Graph API to provide a completely seamless experience for presenters. "With this level of integration, presenters can be confident they can access content quickly and easily for their audience", says Colin Doe, COO of Vizetto, "it also means that once the presenter has logged out of the IWB, their content is securely saved back to their originating One Drive location, and wiped from the IWB's cache."
— Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto
The addition of One Drive integration to Reactiv SUITE was a result of customer requests for easy access to their corporate cloud repositories. “We continue to add features and benefits that our customers request in our ongoing effort to ensure the best user experience for on-premise and remote meeting spaces,” says Av Utukuri, Founder and CEO of Vizetto, “Reactiv SUITE for IWB is a premium meeting product that helps presenters engage with meeting attendees to make their meetings memorable.”
Global changes to the way people and organizations work, due to the pandemic, are accelerating the adoption of hybrid meeting tools like Reactiv SUITE as meetings, education and conferences start to return to an in-person and remote experience.
Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make hybrid meetings memorable and engaging. The software allows any presenter to share their content in a non-linear fashion, visually markup documents, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions with remote participants, and elevate their presence so they stand out.
About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables hybrid meeting tools for organizations. The integration of One Drive with Reactiv SUITE is one more step for Vizetto’s mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the digital meeting space.
Plinio Buzato
Vizetto
