Senate Approves Bill to Protect Coloradans’ Data Privacy

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Robert Rodriguez that seeks to protect Coloradans’ private information that big data companies use for profit without the consumers’ knowledge.

The lack of regulation around large tech companies has resulted in the monopolization and control of Coloradans’ data that these entities use for profit, without passing down any of the benefits to the consumer. To help reign in this power, it is imperative that we return rights to consumers.

“Due to the lack of adequate regulations around data privacy throughout our country, big data companies can freely use our data for profit without the consumer’s knowledge,” said Senator Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver). “Coloradans deserve to have control over how their private data is used. This bill shifts power back to consumers by ensuring that they are in full control over whether a company can use their personal information or not.”

SB21-190 would provide consumers with the right to opt out of their personal data being processed, as well as the right to access, correct, delete, or obtain their personal data from various entities in Colorado that utilize and profit off of their data.

The bill now moves to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.