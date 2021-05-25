Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Special court session to honor Justice Reynoso

When the Supreme Court’s June calendar ends next Wednesday morning around 11:30, the court will have a program to honor former Justice Cruz Reynoso, who died earlier this month. The program will feature remarks by the justices and by former Justice Joseph Grodin; Dean Kevin R. Johnson of U.C. Davis School of Law; Luis Céspedes, Governor Newsom’s Judicial Appointments Secretary; and Attorney Len ReidReynoso.

