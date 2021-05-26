Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov Wolf: 70 Percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and Older Population Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and older population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the nation to reach this goal.

“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvanians have come together to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. This selflessness is now reflected in vaccination rates throughout the commonwealth. The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”

To date, 52.7% of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania is set to lift the mask mandate when 70 percent of the 18 and older population is fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Click here for more information on the commonwealth’s vaccination efforts and data dashboard.

