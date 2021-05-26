Hoyer Statement on San Jose Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the mass shooting in San Jose, California: "In San Jose, once again American families are grieving the horrors of gun violence and suffering the pain of a mass shooting. The loved-ones of the eight victims are in my thoughts today, as is the pain of a nation tired of watching rampant gun violence take the lives of so many of our people each year. It doesn't have to be so.

"We can address this crisis by making it harder for dangerous firearms to get into the hands of those who cannot bear them responsibly. That's what the House did when it passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act as well as legislation to close the Charleston loophole. I hope the Senate will take these bills up without further delay. We must end this epidemic of gun violence so that mass shootings like the one today in California - and like the many that have shocked us in recent years - are made rarer. Congress must act to save lives and make our country safer."