TempStars Brings Positive Change to Dental Industry with Cost-Saving Job Board for Dental Offices
Dental Offices Experience Costs Savings and Better Hires When Using TempStars’ Job Board to Hire Hygienists and Dental Assistants.
Most, if not all, agencies charge the dental office a hiring fee when hiring Hygienists and Dental Assistants, which can be hundreds of dollars. We don’t charge a hiring fee. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, is doing its part to help dental offices emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever as a business concern with the help of its proprietary Job Board.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
What makes the company’s Job Board unique is its pricing model, and algorithmic-based recommendation score.
“Most, if not all, agencies charge the dental office a hiring fee when hiring Hygienists and Dental Assistants, which can be hundreds of dollars,” said TempStars CEO Dr. James Younger. “We don’t charge a hiring fee. Instead, we charge an $18 fee (not including taxes) for viewing a resume.”
The important point here, noted Dr. Younger, is that the office can see:
- the aforementioned recommendation score;
- their star score within our system (based on how offices have rated that candidate from past temping shifts);
- whether or not they are pro or elite members (based on completed jobs, reliability, and star rating);
- graduation year; and
- school of graduation
“Based on all that info, the office can make the choice if they want to spend the $18 +tax to buy a token to view the resume,” he added.
TempStars also offers discounted packages for buying tokens, as follows:
- Buy 1 token = $18 + tax
- Buy 5 tokens = $81 + tax (save 10%)
- Buy 10 tokens = $135 + tax (save 25%)
For those dental owners with multiple locations, each office has access to the same central pool of tokens, so especially in those situations it makes sense to get the bulk discounts.
“Tokens never expire,” he said. “So, there are lots of savings. We also track interview reliability. So, if you schedule an interview, you can say how it went or if the candidate didn’t show up, and that is all tracked in our system and accounted for in their membership standing with us and in the recommendation score.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn