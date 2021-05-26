Leader Hoyer Announces DemCom 5.0 — Major Upgrade to Official House Democratic Intranet

"I'm pleased to introduce a significantly revamped DemCom to House Democratic staff and also—for the first time—to Senate Democratic staff. DemCom is a powerful tool that helps House and Senate Democratic staff serve the American people even more effectively," Leader Hoyer said. "I will continue to work to ensure that Congressional Democrats and the federal government adopt the latest technologies to best serve our constituents and the American public."

DemCom 5.0’s major updates include:

Today’s updates build upon DemCom’s existing major features:

Bill database – Democratic staffers can go to bill pages on DemCom for any of the 10,000+ bills before Congress and find a wealth of information from inside and outside of Congress. As the primary means of organizing all information, DemCom dynamically consumes all of the bulk legislative data provided by the GPO and LOC. DemCom also supplements Congressionally-provided data with 3rd party legislative data from sites like GovTrack.us and Popvox.com, and from intra-Caucus sources like LD emails.

