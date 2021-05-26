Vermont Department of Public Service to Hold Hearings on the Public Comments Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

Vermonters are invited to comment on the future of broadband expansion in Vermont. This is Vermonters’ opportunity to provide feedback on the state’s strategies for broadband rollout and other telecommunications matters.

The Department will hold a public hearing on the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 6 p.m. The Department is also soliciting written feedback from the public on this draft of the plan until Wednesday, June 5.

The Final Draft Plan will be issued June 1 and the Department will also hold additional public hearings after the Final Draft Plan is issued. Members of the public will be encouraged to provide comments on the Final Draft through the month of June. The Final Adopted Plan will be released June 30.

Written comments can be submitted to psd.telecom@vermont.gov or through a short survey that can be found at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/10-year-telecommunications-plan. Additional information, including information about upcoming hearings can be found at the Telecommunications Plan webpage.