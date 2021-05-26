Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,403 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Department of Public Service to Hold Hearings on the Public Comments Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

Vermonters are invited to comment on the future of broadband expansion in Vermont. This is Vermonters’ opportunity to provide feedback on the state’s strategies for broadband rollout and other telecommunications matters.

The Department will hold a public hearing on the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 6 p.m. The Department is also soliciting written feedback from the public on this draft of the plan until Wednesday, June 5.

The Final Draft Plan will be issued June 1 and the Department will also hold additional public hearings after the Final Draft Plan is issued. Members of the public will be encouraged to provide comments on the Final Draft through the month of June. The Final Adopted Plan will be released June 30.

Written comments can be submitted to psd.telecom@vermont.gov or through a short survey that can be found at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/10-year-telecommunications-plan. Additional information, including information about upcoming hearings can be found at the Telecommunications Plan webpage.

 

You just read:

Vermont Department of Public Service to Hold Hearings on the Public Comments Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.