Discover Virtues collection by Italian artist Sarah Arensi on Arte Arta online Gallery

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Montreal-based online visual art gallery Arte Arta announced the availability of the Virtues collection by Sarah Arensi . Through its interpretation of fourteen virtues, the series offers us a worldview that makes life manifest and celebrates the best that humankind has to offer.The Virtues collection uses gold applied to the human body as a symbol of the sublime light in each of us. The artist, Sarah Arensi, working in this mode of celebration of life and humankind, reminds us that in dark times we have the power to return to the essence of our origins, rediscovering the power of shared human values. In choosing Arte Arta, Sarah sought to make her collection available to as broad an audience as possible while engaging with a firm that understands the value that art has to our collective well-being.“Art in all its forms and manifestations is an immediate and powerful way to reach awareness, leading humanity to evolution” said Ms. Arensi. “I strive to expand consciousness, to awaken the spirit within each and every one of us, to create a better world, and to create beauty while contributing to the path of enlightenment in all human beings. I’m excited to sign Arte Arta, a gallery that shares my belief in the link between art, beauty, and the advancement of the human spirit.”Arte Arta is proud to have been chosen by Ms. Arensi to represent these important works. For Arte Arta, art is a universal language ensuring that cultures around the world can communicate together through the beauty of the creation of human beings inspired by the life that surrounds them.About the Gallery: Arte ArtaArte Arta is an online visual art gallery. Founded in 2019, we work under a model of art distribution that is rooted in the traditions of the art world but attuned to contemporary realities, establishing long-term relationships of trust and collaboration with our artists, who represent a broad cross-section of themes and styles: from hyper-technical digital art to traditional painting styles expressed by people from all walks of life and from all over the world – a truly democratic expression of the human experience.For additional information:

