Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,404 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on the Mon Fayette Expressway and Southwest PA Infrastructure Advancements

Monroeville, PA − May 26, 2021 − At the request of state Senator Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny/Westmoreland), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a hybrid in person and virtual public hearing to discuss the Mon Fayette Expressway and what this project will mean to the southwest region of Pennsylvania. Testifiers at the hearing will include leaders in government, labor, and business chamber organizations.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

WHEN: The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Monroeville Borough Building-Council Chambers & Virtual 2700 Monroeville Blvd. Monroeville, PA 15146

The Hearing will also livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

WHO: Sen. Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny/Westmoreland), Sen. Katie Muth (D- Berks/Chester/Montgomery), members of the PA Senate Democratic Caucus

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###

You just read:

PA Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on the Mon Fayette Expressway and Southwest PA Infrastructure Advancements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.