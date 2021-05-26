The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Paintings by Howard J. Eberle

On view through June 4-25, 2021

Wilmington, Del. (May 26, 2021) – The Journey, an exhibition of watercolor paintings by Howard J. Eberle, will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery from June 4-25, 2021. Eberle is the recipient of a 2021 Artist Fellowship in Painting from the Delaware Division of the Arts.

The majority of works in this exhibition span his journey of the last decade of a professional career that has lasted over 25 years. Included are award-winning paintings that have been exhibited in public museums in the USA and abroad.

Eberle describes himself as a portrait painter of objects. He is drawn to the peeled paint of an old barn, the rusty patina of an anchor, or the weathered wood on an old workboat. He carefully balances his compositions and eliminates some details that might distract the eye.

“I am greatly influenced by the Zen principal of kanso, and in my paintings keep only what is necessary to allow more space for quiet moments of contemplation. Through composition I strive to eliminate clutter in favor of simplicity.” – Howard J. Eberle

The paintings are transparent watercolor using a drybrush technique which enables him to achieve realistic, fine detail not typical of this medium.

Image in banner: Skiff, 2016, transparent watercolor, 11 x 30 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 3 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.