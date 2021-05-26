WV Department of Economic Development providing free export webinars in June

Free Weekly Webinars

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development is hosting a virtual award ceremony in June to recognize our community of exporters and congratulate those who made their first sale to a new country. To celebrate the upcoming Export Awards, we’re offering FREE weekly export webinars in June. Save the dates and plan on joining us for the following webinars:

Meet Your Export Partners

June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Navigating exports is easier when you work with a team of export partners. Join this virtual session to meet several members of your export team. Knowing who and when to call will expedite decision making and reduce potential mistakes. This event will offer an introduction to various export assistance providers who will provide a quick overview of their areas of expertise, including:

Market Identification

Export Regulations

Logistics

Export Finance

STEP Grant for Export Promotion

Incoterms 2020 for Exporters

June 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Join Jim Trubits and Robert Stein of Mohawk Global to learn the correct usage of Incoterms and how they impact your shipping costs, responsibilities and risks. Topics will include:

What has changed in 2020

Best rules for global sales

The thin line between cost and compliance risk

Which rules require insurance and why

Trade Missions to Maximize Your Exports

Featured Markets: Israel and the Middle East June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

During this webinar, you can learn about upcoming trade mission opportunities and prepare for the West Virginia Virtual Trade Mission to Israel and the Middle East during the week of October 10. You’ll also get an economic and business environment overview on Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia from Mr. Sherwin Pomerantz, President of EDI, a team of trade development professionals with 30 years of experience in these markets. Other topics include:

Trade Mission Overview and Selection Process

Trade Mission Calendar 2021-2022

Case Study

Enhancing Your Website’s Potential for International Sales

June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Can your website help you grow your exports? The answer is yes! That’s why you should check your website’s effectiveness and keep implementing further development and optimization to attract more traffic. Join this webinar to learn how to make your website more profitable from experts from Digital Relativity, Direct Online Marketing, Interpreters and Translators, Inc and the U.S. Commercial Service. Topics include: