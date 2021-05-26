‘Life-Saving’ Work Highlighted in National Drug Court Month Video

Medina County Common Pleas Judge Joyce Kimbler is using alternative ways to recognize treatment court participants and spread awareness about drug courts during the pandemic.

Every May, a northeast Ohio court with a specialized docket does something unique to celebrate National Drug Court Month. This year, it’s the participants who are lending their voices.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing traditional in-person celebrations throughout the community, the Medina County Common Pleas Drug Court program produced a public service announcement video.

The minute-long compilation features program graduates sharing how the court rescued and reshaped them.

“If it wasn't for them, I think I’d be dead right now,” said Shelli W.

Judge Joyce Kimbler, who’s presided over the drug court since 2015, felt the video was a good way to praise participants while “increasing public awareness and understanding of the work done by drug courts.”

The video, which is posted online, emphasizes the positive outcomes of treatment courts that help change individuals and communities, including by saving lives, reuniting families, reducing crime, and cutting taxpayer costs.

The drug court had a similar initiative at the beginning of the pandemic, but in a different format.

“Colors of Recovery” was a series of stories written by participants that went into more detail about their lives before, during, and after drug court.

“I was an addict who kept relapsing and not getting the help I needed,” said Darren Trojack. “Since drug court, I have been able to get the people out of my life that were negative to me, work on my mental health, and work on getting my life back on track.”

The Medina County Drug Court’s accounts about what the National Association of Drug Court Professionals calls “the foundation of justice system reform” began before the coronavirus outbreak. In May 2019, it was one of three drug courts spotlighted in an award-winning Ohio Supreme Court-produced documentary titled, “Second Chances: One Year in Ohio’s Drug Courts.”