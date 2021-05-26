Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Google urged to desert Saudi cloud challenge

Google announced plans late last year to establish a “cloud region” in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Saudi Aramco. Google (GOOGL) said that services offered as part of its agreement with the mammoth state oil company would allow businesses in the region to “confidently grow and scale their offerings.”

But groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized the deal, citing concerns raised following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and allegations that Saudi Arabia uses cyber tools to spy on dissidents.

“There are numerous potential human rights risks of establishing a Google Cloud region in Saudi Arabia that include violations of the rights to privacy, freedom of expression and association, non-discrimination, and due process,” the groups said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rights groups want Google to engage in “meaningful consultation with potentially affected groups, including human rights organizations from the region” as part of a…

