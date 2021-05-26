Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Honoring the Life of Former Sen. John Warner

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement today honoring the life of former US Senator John Warner, who served Virginia in the Senate for five terms from 1979 to 2009:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Sen. John Warner. He served his commonwealth and his country with distinction and fidelity.  He brought great credit to the institution of the Senate and served it as an American patriot.  

"Sen. Warner was a champion of our men and women of the Armed Services, and he worked hard to ensure that they had the resources, the training, and every tool needed to defend our nation.  His service in the U.S. Navy at a very young age gave him a perspective and commitment that was so beneficial to our Armed Forces. 

"I was proud to be his friend and colleague.  I worked with him over the years on issues affecting our states, our region, our Armed Forces, and our federal employees.  

"Sen. Warner served America and his beloved Virginia in the best tradition of always first the interest of his country and the American people.  His fellow Republicans and all of us would do well to follow his example.  

"I join in expressing my condolences to his wife Jeanne, to his children, and to the entire Warner family.

Hoyer Statement Honoring the Life of Former Sen. John Warner

