Facebook’s report, published Wednesday, shows how foreign and domestic covert influence operators have shifted their tactics and grown more sophisticated in response to efforts by social media companies to crack down on fake accounts and influence operations.

Facebook has removed more than 150 networks of coordinated fake activity to date, the report said. Twenty-seven networks have been linked to Russia, and 23 to Iran. Nine originated within the United States.

The US remains the primary target for foreign influence campaigns, Facebook’s report said, highlighting 26 such efforts by a variety of sources from 2017 to 2020. (Ukraine follows as a distant second.)

However, during the 2020 election season, it was US domestic actors, not foreign operatives, who were increasingly responsible for sowing disinformation. In the run-up to the election, Facebook removed as many American networks targeting the US with so-called coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) as it did Russian or Iranian…

Read Full Story

The post Russia is the king of disinformation on Fb, the corporate says appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.