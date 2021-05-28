Reality TV Personality Debra Danielsen Set to Release Debut Album, RHEB3L
RHEB3L Available on November 26thLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Danielsen, a reality TV personality, is preparing to release her debut album titled RHEB3L.
RHEB3L will feature 5 original songs from Debra, focusing on lost love, but finding strength and joy in self-love! The album features the lead single "White Woman's Rap"; a successful hip-hop/rap offering.
Debra Danielsen brings energy, acceptance, and love to everyone. RHEB3L promotes inner strength and beauty for everyone to be all they can be. Following your gut on what you love to do and be fully who you are. Debra believes that each person has been created beautiful, valuable, and talented, so be bold and step up to that! Don't get bullied out of your dreams.
Debra shares, “I love fans sharing their stories of how my music has helped them through relationship issues, and how they realize now the past can't hold them down! My music is to heal, encourage, and promote love and self-healing.”
Fans can check out Debra’s new single, “In Love With Me”, which is available now on all streaming platforms.
RHEB3L will be available on November 26th, 2021 on all major platforms. Follow Debra Danielsen on Instagram for more information.
About Debra Danielsen
Debra Danielsen is a multi-talented woman located in Omaha, NE. Debra was an original cast member on the "16 & Pregnant" MTV show that launched into the "Teen Mom" franchise and was a major character on "Teen Mom OG" through early 2018. Debra has appeared on many other reality TV shows including, WETV's "Family Bootcamp - Celebrity Edition," VH1's, "Couples Therapy," the "Dr. Phil Show," and CBS's "Face The Truth" with Vivica Fox. In 2017, Debra launched "Debz OG Rap" as her first music video as she wrote, sang, and produced the catchy track in 48 hours for the 1-hour special. Debra Danielsen is focused on showing there is nothing standing in her way: no ageism, racism, or sexism. Her fans love her genuine midwest honesty and love for life. Now Debra is ready to share another side of herself in music. She is rapping and performing about real, relevant life issues that focus on overcoming. Debra is all about positive body image, female, and LBGTQ+ empowerment.
