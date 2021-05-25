COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential for under processing
- Company Name:
- Randall Foods Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Fully Cooked Great Northern Beans
Company Announcement
Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling certain jarred beans under the “Hurst’s” Brand because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. The recall includes the following products:
|Brand
|Description
|UPC
|Batch/Lot Numbers
|“Best By” Date
|Hurst
|Glass Jar Fully Cooked Great Northern Beans 48OZ
|0 256012 0
|TGN19253
|9/9/2022
The product was co-packed and sold in 48oz glass jars with yellow labels with “Hurst's Brand” at the label top. Four hundred and thirty-seven (437) cases of affected product were shipped between November 7, 2019 and September 28, 2020 for distribution in the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
No other Hurst’s Brand products are included in this recall.
The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.
Consumers who have purchased jars of Hurst’s brand beans, with the above Batch/Lot number or “Best By” date should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding Hurst's Brand product may contact the N.K. Hurst Company at 317-631-7754 or Randall Foods toll free at 1-888-462-2362 or email at recall@randallbeans.com.