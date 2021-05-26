Senate Democrats Champion Law Enforcement Judicial Reform

Bills that build on progress from 2020’s landmark police reform legislation as well as ensure more equitable and just pre-trial detention processes advance through committee

DENVER, CO - Last night, the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee approved two critical bills seeking to reform law enforcement practices and unjust judicial processes in Colorado.

HB21-1250, sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, updates requirements related to the instances when body-worn cameras must be operating to include welfare checks. It also directs the Division of Criminal Justice to streamline the reporting requirements for peace officers, which will now include detailing whether an ambulance was called to the scene of an incident, whether there was a forcible entry into a residence and the number of officer-involved civilian deaths. These changes will provide a more holistic approach to data collection and transparency regarding law enforcement interactions.

“Today marks a dark, yet transformational day in American history. George Floyd, a dearly loved father, brother, and son – was murdered by an officer in the public’s trust. And his death ignited a national movement calling for fundamental change in policing. Colorado answered that call and passed sweeping police reform measures – holding bad actors accountable, mandating transparency practices, and reining in the use of force. But there is still so much more work to be done and this bill aims to build upon the progress we made last session by strengthening and clarifying the law to ensure its proper and complete adoption,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora).

In 2020, Senate Democrats championed one of the most progressive police reform bills in the nation, passing SB20-217 with overwhelming support, which was a historic step toward ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability for law enforcement in Colorado. Since its passage, conversations around the state have continued regarding the law’s implementation, presenting opportunities to bolster adoption and clarify expectations.

In addition to passing critical police reform legislation, the Senate took major steps towards creating a more just society by reforming pre-trial detention processes.

HB21-1280, sponsored by Senators Pete Lee and Robert Rodriguez, seeks to address unjust jailing practices by requiring a bond setting hearing within 48 hours after an arrestee's detainment and ensuring prompt and fair pretrial liberty. Specifically, the bill requires detainees to be released from custody within 6 hours after bond is set, requires clear notice of rights regarding bond payment and release procedures, and establishes reporting requirements to ensure compliance with the law.

“Far too many Coloradans are being kept behind bars before ever being convicted of a crime – robbing them of their families, jeopardizing their employment, and compromising their emotional and physical wellbeing,” said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs). “This bill affirms the ‘innocent until proven guilty’ principle our nation was founded on by improving the bail process so that it is more timely, efficient, and just.”

In Colorado, people commonly sit in jail for 3-15 days before having their bond set. These are presumptively innocent people, held pretrial. Many will see their cases dismissed. Many will be released immediately upon seeing a judge.

“Being forced to languish in jail for days before ever seeing a judge isn’t justice, it’s a symptom of a broken system. If you are arrested, you have the right to a bail hearing, period. We cannot abandon our principle of presumed innocence simply because it’s inconvenient,” said Senator Rodriguez (D-Denver). “This bill ensures that Coloradans have access to justice in a timely and efficient manner – reforming practices that have unduly disrupted people’s lives and robbed them of their freedom.”

Both bills now head to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov.