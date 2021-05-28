Dietsmann to sponsor MissionH24 program, introducing electric-hydrogen-powered prototypes in Le Mans race
Energy Maintenance specialist Dietsmann signs sponsorship with MissionH24 program, introducing electric-hydrogen-powered prototypes in Le Mans race.
We consider our sponsorship of MissionH24 highly relevant to our role in the energy industry.”BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent maintenance specialist Dietsmann reinforces its commitment to sustainability in the energy sector. The company has been a pioneer of predictive maintenance, a means to save costs and minimize the environmental impact of industrial facilities. Besides investing in Sustainable Maintenance to conventional production plant, Dietsmann is actively expanding into renewable energies; a strategy underlined this week by a sponsorship agreement with MissionH24, a program preparing for the introduction of electric-hydrogen-powered prototypes in the 24-hours race of Le Mans.
— Peter Kutemann, founder & CEO of Dietsmann
Peter Kutemann, founder & CEO of Dietsmann, sees the Le Mans endurance race as the perfect metaphor for the company's advanced maintenance strategies: “We consider it highly relevant to our role in the energy industry. We are a pioneering company, continuously adapting to the evolution of the energy sector with the ultimate goal to stay in the race, no matter what. The Mission H24 sponsorship for a sustainably powered endurance race car fits that picture perfectly. It is also a logical next step in our long history of motorsport sponsoring, to be actively involved in developing hydrogen as an important clean mobility energy source.”
Jean-Michel Bouresche, MissionH24 Operations Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for this new sponsoring, saying that “as an engineering front runner in the energy sector, Dietsmann is a company that, like us, works to build the world of tomorrow. By joining us, Dietsmann is sending a strong message: together we are working on the energy transition, social and environmental responsibility.”
The MissionH24 sponsorship demonstrates Dietsmann's consistent leadership and dedication to sustainable maintenance. The company has been a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact since 2011 and integrated the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Criteria in 2020. With its coordination office based in Monaco, Dietsmann also recently joined the Principality's National Pact for Energy Transition, a program which acts on Monaco’s three main carbon themes: mobility, waste and energy.
Dietsmann, a privately-owned Dutch multi-local company, is a global front runner in Advanced Predictive Maintenance for the energy industry. Serving some of the world's leading energy and mining companies in the world, the company sees Robotics and Big Data as crucial instruments in optimizing production, safety and reducing emissions in the environment. Therefore, Dietsmann is investing in the digitalisation of maintenance to lead the way towards smart Operation & Maintenance of tomorrow.
MissionH24 is a program developed by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and GreenGT, specialist of high-power electric-hydrogen solutions, especially regarding vehicles propulsion. MissionH24 is preparing for the introduction of a category reserved to electric-hydrogen prototypes during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race 2024. MissionH24 is led by Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and Christophe Ricard, President of GreenGT.
