Europe CEO of the year 2021

David Hamer, Chief Executive Officer of Pakawaste Ltd, is the winner of this year’s prestigious Global 100 - Europe CEO of the year for 2021 award.
This award means a great deal to me and everyone here at Pakawaste”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Hamer, Chief Executive Officer of Pakawaste Ltd, market leader in the field of waste handling equipment, has recently been announced as the winner of this year’s prestigious Global 100 - Europe CEO of the year for 2021 award.
The Global 100 Awards provide a benchmark of the very best of the best industry leaders. Globe 100 consists of only ‘100’ of the world’s leading firms and individuals, with third party nominations and votes received from GBE’s (Green Building Encyclopaedia), readership in over 163 countries worldwide. Category winners are awarded based on analysis by an independent panel of judges who follow a comprehensive set of business achievement criteria.
Winners of the ‘Europe CEO of the Year’ need to have displayed exemplary leadership and team management in their domestic and international work. The CEO award is also based on the achievements of the CEO’s business. The judging panel drew particular attention to Pakawaste’s growth in revenue and profit, increased market share, expansion to new international markets and the implementation of a business strategy which has allowed Pakawaste to thrive through the difficulties of the Covid 19 pandemic and the difficult economic times it has produced.
The ‘Europe CEO of the Year’ is always a hotly contested award and 2021 was no exception. Nominations of some of the best performing CEO’s from around the globe vied for position. In the end it was David Hamer, CEO of Pakawaste’s ability to steer his business through turbulent times with steadiness and astute business strategies which produced the sales figures, business analyst ratings, competitive benchmarking and market impact that impressed the most.
David was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in 2013 and has kept the group focused on its key objectives, growth and developing its core business, whilst expanding the rental and service offering to domestic markets and expanding its overseas presence.
David’s tenure at Pakawaste has seen the business maintain its position as the UK market leader and grow market share, whilst developing other key markets. The Pakawaste profile has been raised across many domestic and international market sectors and subsequently a substantial annual revenue growth has been achieved.
David has helped build Pakawaste’s unrivalled reputation for customer focused service, and high-quality UK manufacturing, acquiring many high-profile accounts during his leadership.
David commented, “It has not been an easy period for anyone but the whole Pakawaste team has pulled together through 2021 and I couldn’t be more proud of everything we’ve achieved. This award means a great deal to me and everyone here at Pakawaste, so a big thank you to Global 100 and the GBE readership.”
