The company confirmed Wednesday that such a complaint has been filed with the Delhi High Court. CNN Business has asked for a copy of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is an attempt to stave off strict rules that are supposed to take effect Wednesday. They include demands that companies create special roles in India to keep them in compliance with local law, and to stay in contact with law enforcement 24/7. There are also requirements that services remove some types of content, including posts that feature “full or partial nudity.”

But the rule that WhatsApp most takes issue with is one that would require companies to trace the “first originator” of problematic messages or posts that go viral if asked by authorities — a demand that would effectively end any guarantee of user privacy by requiring the Facebook (FB)-owned platform to keep track of every message.

“Requiring messaging apps to ‘trace’ chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on…

Read Full Story

The post WhatsApp sues Indian authorities in an try to dam new social media guidelines appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.