Airbnb CEO: Enterprise journey will not ever return to what it was pre pandemic

“It doesn’t mean business travel is dead, just business travel as we knew it isn’t coming back the way it was,” Chesky said in an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Tuesday. “The reason why is the bar is higher to get on a plane to do a meeting.”

As people have largely been grounded for more than a year, Chesky said there’s been a realization that much of what workers once traveled for work-wise can be done remotely.

“I think that people now have what they didn’t have a year or two ago. Many people now have flexibility. They have flexibility where they travel and live and work — and they’re starting to combine all those,” he said. “I think once people have something, they don’t want to let go of it.”

Airbnb, a platform for finding and booking accommodations in 220 countries and regions around the world, has already seen travel activity return to 2019 levels, according to Chesky — and that’s without a complete reopening of cross-border travel.