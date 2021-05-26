Atlantic American Employee Benefits Announces Partnership with EIS
Atlantic American Employee Benefits (AAEB) Announces partnership with EIS - Alliance allows AAEB to scale and accelerate growth of group benefits business.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic American Employee Benefits, the voluntary division for Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company®, announced today a partnership with EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers. The integrated partnership will allow Atlantic American Employee Benefits to scale and accelerate the growth of its group benefits business.
“We recognized there was a great growth opportunity in worksite benefits, but in order to scale efficiently over the long term, we needed to move away from legacy technology,” said John Dunbar, Chief Information Officer at Bankers Fidelity. “To automate quoting, proposal, underwriting, billing and claims processes and provide the kind of responsive policy administration experience brokers expect, we needed a platform that would make it easy for brokers to do business with us. We selected EIS because its modern platform is proven in the market and will support our future growth.”
As new carriers to the voluntary benefits space emerge, it can be difficult for brokers to choose a carrier that can sufficiently service employer clients and support their own needs.
“We knew the group insurance business needed to embrace digital transformation to keep up with broker needs and consumer demand” said Wes Moss, VP of Group Markets. “We spent the last year investing heavily in talent, technology and infrastructure. We’ve recently updated our supplemental health products and by partnering with EIS, we now stand poised to positively impact brokers, employers and technology partners with a personalized and digitally connected experience.”
Atlantic American Employee Benefits is focused on providing customized benefit solutions through a suite of best-in-class voluntary products. We have system-agnostic capabilities—meaning we can work with whatever technology platform our clients need us to build our products on. We’ve purposely made our products nimble to be built on any platform. We support a “whole person” approach to designing group benefit strategies, with flexible coverage options, budget-conscience plans and contemporary boosters.
Our innovative and modular product design offers an effective way to meet the increasingly diverse benefit needs of the current workforce, allowing employees to choose benefits that complement their lifestyle. We support the financial situation and emotional health of today’s complex workforce. The partnership with EIS will ensure we stand out from other carriers and raise the bar on our employer’s benefit experience and better service both our brokers and customers, alike.
About Atlantic American Employee Benefits
Atlantic American Employee Benefits is the voluntary division for Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company®. For more than 65 years, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company has provided Americans with a source of confidence and security. Our products are underwritten by Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best*, one of the most respected and widely recognized providers of ratings, information and news for the insurance industry. Atlantic American Employee Benefits offers a portfolio of all guaranteed issue (GI) products that include critical Illness, accident, whole life, short-term disability and hospital indemnity insurance. For more information, visit aaemployeebenefits.com or contact us at sales@atlam.com. View company page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aaeb.
*Best Rating Report; prepared by A.M. Best Company. The rating refers only to the overall financial status of the Company and is not a recommendation of the specific policy provisions, rates or practices of the insurance company.
About EIS
EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.
