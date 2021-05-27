Pixbim Launches the World’s Most Intelligent AI Tool for Photo Colorization

An old black and white photo colorized using Color Surprise AI in one-click Color added to black and white portrait using Color Surprise AI

Pixbim Launches the World’s most intelligent AI Photo Colorization tool that adds color to old black and white photos automatically in one-click.

Previoulsy, colorization was a fairly tedious, mostly manual process and the results were frequently unconvincing. This software is fully automatic - select a photo, wait a bit, and its done!” — Pixbim user

EMERYVILLE, USA, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixbim launches the World’s most intelligent AI Photo colorization tool that adds color to old b&w photos automatically in one-click. Users can colorize old black and white photos very easily with Pixbim’s advanced AI tool, Color Surprise AI Color Surprise AI is an AI-powered desktop based application that works with a single click. The application colorizes your images within seconds, you can see the progress as the application works, and it functions 100% automatically. The software is beginner-friendly and it is especially excellent for people who do not have much experience on how to colorize old photos.“Previoulsy, colorization was a fairly tedious, mostly manual process and the results were frequently unconvincing. This software is fully automatic - select a photo, wait a bit, and its done!” says a Pixbim user.The program runs entirely on your system/laptop and hence there is no privacy issue. The processing takes place on the user’s system/laptop as it is a stand-alone software.There are both paid and free versions of the application available. Free version lets new users test all the features of the software to see the results for themselves on their own photos with no image size restrictions. For the paid version, one-time fee gives users a life-time validity and free upgrades and hence any number of photos can be colorized.The latest version of the Color Surprise AI gives users some additional benefits like smart brush tool to change AI generated colors to colors of their choice and batch processing of photos. The many sliders can be used to further improvise the photos.Other programs from Pixbim include software to fix old pictures with tears, scratches and spots automatically using AI and Unblur Shake AI which works to remove camera blur from photos.About Pixbim-Pixbim is a team of people which includes software developers, imaging scientists with PhDs, tech support, marketing and web developers.Pixbim creates cutting edge tech photography and imaging software to solve some challenging photography problems.Contact-pixbimcontact@gmail.commail@pixbim.com

