‘All Belarusians are hostages to Lukashenko’s regime,’ say residents now reduce off from Europe

“We are cut off from the rest of the world,” 54-year-old Nikolai, who is only identified by his first name due to security concerns, told CNN from his home in Minsk. “(President Alexander) Lukashenko is doing everything possible to isolate the country and return the Iron Curtain.”

“I don’t feel trapped, but there’s no freedom either,” he added. “All my friends are worried about the future of the country … we are very pleased with international solidarity and assistance.”

European Union (EU) leaders on Monday called for a ban on Belarusian airlines flying in European skies and urged their national carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace. Many, including Finnair, Air France and KLM, have followed suit.

For Belarusians inside the country, the restrictions will squeeze what little freedoms they have left under strongman Lukashenko. Belarus partially closed its land borders to its own citizens wanting to leave the country in October last year, citing Covid-19 concerns. In reality, critics…

