Syrians vote in ‘non-event’ presidential election set to be gained by Assad

In 2014, Assad received 88.7% of the vote in an election that took place in government-controlled parts of the country. At the time, opposition groups ran large swathes of Syria — Assad’s forces have since wrested control over most of that territory. Turkey controls some territory in the northwest of the country and the US military has a presence in the country’s northeast.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in Syria’s war, and millions have been displaced. Assad is accused of launching at least three major chemical attacks on civilians in opposition-controlled areas since 2013. Syria’s government denies allegations of war crimes and of having used chemical weapons. It also dismisses criticism of its election process.

Two relatively unknown people are ostensibly running against Assad in this election: former deputy cabinet Abdallah Saloum Abdalla and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, the head of a small, state-sanctioned opposition party.

The US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy issued…

