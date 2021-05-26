Colorado Comeback Billto Support Creative Arts Industries Clears Committee!

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate Local Government Committee approved a bill sponsored by Senator Janet Buckner and Senator Sonya Jaquez-Lewis that seeks to support creative arts industries throughout Colorado following the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation is part of the Colorado Recovery Plan.

“This pandemic has taken a huge toll on our creative industries – forcing them to navigate both an economic recession and shifting capacity restrictions for more than a year,” said Senator Buckner, D-Aurora. “Not only will this bill provide relief for the industry as a whole, but it will target direct assistance to cultural facilities that focus on programming for historically marginalized and under-resourced communities to ensure our recovery is equitable.”

HB21-1285 provides $10M to support artists and cultural organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19 throughout the state. This includes funding for the performance-based film incentive, cultural facilities and the CO Creative Industries grant program set up during the 2020 special session.

“Venues, artists, and other creative industries are the heart of Colorado’s economy and they have faced immeasurable challenges over the last year,” said Senator Jaquez-Lewis, D-Boulder County. “As we work to build back stronger, we need to ensure that we uplift the vibrant art and cultural facilities that make our state so unique. This funding will help these indispensable organizations get back on their feet and ensure their longevity as Coloradans start returning to our beloved concert halls, museums, and movie theaters.”

This bill now moves to Senate Appropriations for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.