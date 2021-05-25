Current Press releases

Attractive employer: Porsche expands mobile working offer Sports car manufacturer reacts to positive experience during the pandemic

Stuttgart . Porsche is taking the next step: Based on the positive experiences during the Corona pandemic, the sports car manufacturer is expanding the offer of mobile working from two days per week to twelve days per month. The option of home office has been available to employees since 2014. In combination with, among other things, elective working hours, care leave and voluntary personal sabbaticals, Porsche implemented a wide range of measures to improve the work-life balance at an early stage. High approval ratings in the internal mood barometer and regular top placements in employer rankings underline the importance of these offers for the company's attractiveness as an employer. Porsche was recently voted the most sought-after employer in the "Graduates" category of the Students' Choice Award 2021.

For more than a year, the Porsche workforce has also been working under special conditions. On the basis of a special company agreement, employees in the administrative areas have had the opportunity to work on a mobile basis for up to five days a week. This Corona-related regulation is initially valid until 30 June 2021. "The protection of our colleagues has top priority. We will maintain this exemption for as long as the pandemic situation requires," says Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board for Human Resources and Social Affairs at Porsche AG. "At the same time, however, it was important for us to send a signal to the team at an early stage. We know from many conversations how much our exemption regulation helped to cushion the special strain in the private environment during the pandemic. We are happy to take this with us for the time after the pandemic. However, it is important to us that we continue to have sufficient presence times. Direct personal exchange is indispensable. It promotes cohesion and strengthens our special family-like corporate culture."

The new company agreement initially applies to the approximately 22,000 employees of Porsche AG. It gives a great deal of room for manoeuvre with regard to the place of work and individual working hours - always taking into account the operational and legal framework conditions. Andreas Haffner: "For the acceptance of our new works agreement, it is crucial that the work result fits. But here, too, the experiences of the past months make us extremely optimistic." The expanded options for mobile working are certainly an important reason why approval for Porsche as an employer has risen for the fifth year in a row in the internal mood barometer. In the latest survey, 93 per cent of employees said that Porsche is an attractive employer for them.

Challenging tasks, personal development and comprehensive social benefits - Porsche can also score points with potential employees with its overall package. This is shown, among other things, by surveys of students and young professionals. The most recent example is the Students' Choice Award 2021, in which Porsche came first in the "Graduates" category in a survey of 15,000 students. In a survey conducted by the Institute for Automotive Technology (IfA) a few weeks ago, students and young professionals also put Porsche in first place as an employer in the automotive industry.

