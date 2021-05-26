Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Industry Trends Involve PWAs To Drive User Engagement

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app which can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms. For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rise in user engagement by as much as five times.

The global digital publishing and content streaming market is expected to grow from $79.85 billion in 2020 to $92.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global digital publishing market size is expected to reach $124.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America is the largest region in the global digital publishing and content streaming market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region, accounting for 23%. The Middle East is the smallest region in the market.

The digital publishing and content streaming market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish on the internet a broad range of content by advertisers and publishers. This content includes periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines. It also includes entertainment, gaming, comic book, art and travel publishing exclusively on the internet. Internet publishing and broadcasting also includes broadcasting on the internet in the form of audio or video like internet radio stations. This market includes from sales from subscription, advertisement and other services offered on its portals. The digital publishing and content streaming market is segmenteed into content streaming and digital publishing.

The global digital publishing & content streaming market is segmented by type into content streaming, digital publishing and by product into subscription, on-demand.

The major players covered in the global digital publishing and content streaming industry are Adobe, Xerox, Google Play, Georg von Holtzbrinck, RELX.

