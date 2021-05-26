The 2021 Vega Digital Awards Unveils List of Winners

2021 Vega Digital Awards Season 1 Winners Announced! 2021 Vega Digital Awards Season 2: Call for Entries 2021 Vega Awards Season 1 Winners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a thorough deliberation in the judging process, the 2021 Vega Digital Awards had its curtain call when they announced the list of Season 1 Vega winners. Out of 1,392 entries submitted from 33 countries, only a handful were deemed worthy as winners.

The Vega Digital Awards leverages on its host, the International Awards Associate (IAA) to capture the attention the creative digital media industry worldwide. “Given the context of recent events, seeing these brilliant minds at work convinces me that the digital medium is undoubtedly the future,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA remarked. “If this is the level of excellence while we are still in the ‘new normal’, it excites me to think about what the future holds.”

IAA invited exemplary professionals from the industry as jurors, as a measure to guarantee impartiality and high standards of assessment. The jury is responsible for selecting the best works out of the lot, in hopes of propelling the industry ahead as these works become a benchmark of excellence.

Grand Jury Panel

As many as 26 jurors were involved in the judging process, all of whom hail from 13 countries. These individuals are known professionals belonging to leading companies from the creative and digital industries, such as Executive Creative Director of LevLane Martin Bihl, Chief Creative Officer of White Rabbit Budapest Levente Kovacs, Executive Creative & Digital Director of Porter Novelli Oscar Solano Brenes, Partner at Cummins&Partners Olivia Santilli, Technical Lead of NBC Sports at NBCUniversal Shefik Macauley, CEO of Responsive Spaces Markus Pargfrieder, Film Director of MichaelWong Films Michael Wong, etc.

Every single entry is evaluated using relevant industry standards. To ensure impartiality, blind judging is exercised, and jurors are only able to assess each entry purely on its own merits.

For 2021, the awards saw participation from countries such as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and many more.

Participation of International Brands

As interest ramped up over the years, the Vega Digital Awards saw in their submissions names of internationally reputable organizations. Some were submitted directly by the companies themselves, such as Maverick Media, PlusOne, Affinity Creative Group, PUREBLINK, Yamamoto Agency, K11 Hong Kong, and HP Inc.; whereas some were submitted by entrants who produced works for them, such as Bandai Namco, Corto Olive, Jotun, AIA Singapore, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Air & Space Museum, Korea Tourism Organization, and AARP Work + Jobs.

“It is humbling to see talented individuals thriving in their craft despite the pandemic,” Ong said. “Having seen what excellent individuals can produce in these trying times, it makes me look forward to the future they will bring forth.”