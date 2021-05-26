Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uefa opens proceedings in opposition to Barcelona, Juventus and Actual Madrid over European Tremendous League plan

Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have not renounced the ESL

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

The clubs were part of the 12 ‘founding’ members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The other nine clubs renounced the project but Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have refused to do so.

Uefa said proceedings had been opened against the three “for a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework”.

In a statement released on Tuesday,external-link Uefa said: “Following an investigation conducted by Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”

The other nine clubs involved – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City,…

