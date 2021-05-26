Rock/Pop Duo All In Your Head Ready June 4th Song, Video, NFT, Graphic Novel, EDM Mix, & Vinyl Release
New Rock/Pop Duo "All In Your Head" prepare for their first song, video, NFT, graphic novel, vinyl, & EDM mix offering dropping June 4th.
in a world of face filters, fake news, 1st date behavior, virtual influencers and YouTubers, deepfakes, the Metaverse, etc., "How does it feel to be real?" What IS real in 2021?”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Rock/Pop Duo "All In Your Head" featuring Chip Moreland and Gregory Markel prepare for their first song, video, NFT, graphic novel, & EDM mix, and related merch offering, dropping June 4th.
The Duo
All in your head is comprised of multi-instrumentalists and singers Chip Moreland and Gregory Markel. Chip Moreland also released a solo concept record at the end of 2020 called "The Bella Portal." Gregory Markel is the former Rock/Pop winner of the Global Peace Song Award, in a tie with Michael Jackson songwriter Siedah Garrett. Chip lives in Northern California while Gregory lives in the Los Angeles area. All in your head's slogan is "There is a war on for your mind, and we are the soundtrack," as Gregory believes, we are all a product of media, brand, and state influence competing for our attention and minds and that there is, therefore, a struggle. an unspoken "war," and art to discovering who one truly is outside of that influence. In keeping in line with their interest in all things progressive and evolutionary, beyond just the standard issue social media, All in your head are also one of the first musical acts to be found on the tokenized Twitter-like social platform, "BitClout," with their own "founder coin."
While All in your head's first release is a pop/rock track, the duo are out to defy genres and conformity with each song release over time, as their musical taste and creative interests are wildly diverse. There are few musical genres off-limits to All in your head.
Find All in your head at AllInYourHead.Land, or social via @AIYHLand at FB, TW, & IG, or BitClout at @AllInYourHeadLand
The Song
The first release is titled "How does it feel to be real?" co-written by Gregory and Chip, and while Gregory is hesitant to define lyrical intention for the band's listeners, he has said that "the song is dualistic in meaning...on one hand, it's about two lovers ready to dive deeper into each other and therefore wonder about each other, i.e., "How does it feel to be real?" However, I also intended the song, especially the chorus, to allude to the increasingly virtual and artificial nature of our reality in 2021 and beyond. I mean, in a world of face filters, fake news, 1st date behavior, virtual influencers and YouTubers, deepfakes, the Metaverse, etc., "How does it feel to be real?" What IS real in 2021?"
The song features guest performances from guitarist and Train producer, Curtis Mathewson on electric and acoustic guitars. Trumpeter Jon Papenbrook, and violin and viola player, Sky Dangcil. "How does it feel to be real?" was mixed by Gordon Fordyce and mastered by Erwin Maas at eMastering.
"How does it feel to be real?" will be available on all popular global streaming platforms via Symphonic Distribution, on June 4th.
The Music Video
Gregory wrote the music video storyline he then took to the German animation company my3D, which weaves within the "How does it feel to be real?" theme, taking place in a future where sentient robots walk amongst us and one of them, "Rob," begins to notice humans in love and wonders, "How does it feel to be real?" Will Rob find love? Find out June 4th, on AIYHLandVEVO (youtu.be/R77GDkVxuK0, live June 4th), Tidal, Apple Music, all popular social media profiles.
The NFTs
For the premiere NFT, All in your head worked with "Embrace the weird" artist Brian Bernard to create 4 versions of a very special animated NFT that compliments the surreal, semi-psychedelic nature of the song and band. The Brian Bernard NFT will list June 11th on a marketplace TBD.
The secondary NFTs are comprised of an All in your head collector card and two futuristic scenes to debut on OpenSea.io June 4th. Watch All in your head's social feeds for NFT teases and info.
The Sci-Fi Graphic Novel
Gregory wrote a storyline that again fits the theme of "How does it feel to be real?" He then worked with 16yo graphic artist prodigy "Sylver" on, who provided the illustrations. It's a story of corrupt industrialists, suddenly sentient android bodyguards, the Anonymous collective, now fully A.I., and a plan to save the planet from environmental destruction and geopolitical conflict. The release date for the "How does it feel to be real?" graphic novel is TBD.
The EDM Mix
Gregory instinctively felt that there should be a completely-from-the-ground-up reimagined uptempo EDM version of "How does it feel to be real?" and is currently working with French hitmakers Dawty Music & Tiery-F. (Their most recent Spotify release "Mine," just passed 1,000,000 streams.)
The 7in Vinyl
"How does it feel to be real?" will be pressed on a limited 7in vinyl record featuring the robots from the music video, with a release date TBD, as there's currently a supply chain issue with vinyl pressing.
