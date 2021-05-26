Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mali coup: Vp ousts president and prime minister from workplace, assumes energy

Goita — who also led last year’s coup — said that President Bah N’Daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and several of their advisors had been removed from office because they had failed to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle, according to a statement read by Goita’s adviser, Baba Cissé, on national broadcaster ORTM Tuesday.

A senior diplomatic source told CNN that two key actors in the putsch, Colonels Sadio Camara and Modibo Koné, had not been included in the new government that was announced on Monday, adding that that may have been a key reason for the decision to trigger a coup.

The current whereabouts of the president and prime minister are unclear, and CNN has not been able to reach N’Daw, Ouane, or their representatives for comment.

N’Daw and Ouane were in charge of a transitional government created in the wake of an August 2020 coup. The coup, led by Goita, overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and then-Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. The transitional government, headed…

