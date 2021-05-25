Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Runway work may result in aircraft noise over downtown Honolulu

Posted on May 25, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert people of airfield work scheduled to be done at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Airport on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3.

The work in the area of runway 8R/26L will take place between 3 pm and midnight on these dates. Increased departure traffic on alternate runways may result in more than normal aircraft noise over downtown Honolulu.

